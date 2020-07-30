Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,378. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.93. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

