Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 898,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,430,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

