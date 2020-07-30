Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,123,000 after buying an additional 193,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.05. 193,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. The company has a market cap of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

