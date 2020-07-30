Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 202,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

