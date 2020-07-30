Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 150,966 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.