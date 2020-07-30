Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $24,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $255.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.66. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.