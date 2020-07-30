Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,555 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 209,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.

DGX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $126.01. 19,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,142. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

