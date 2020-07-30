Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 1,103,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

