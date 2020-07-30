Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 522,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

