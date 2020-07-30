Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 118,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

