Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 105,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 773.9% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 105,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,280 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 42,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,684,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

