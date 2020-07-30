Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,213 shares of company stock valued at $99,655,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.84, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.