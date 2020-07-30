Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.64.

SHOP stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,045.33. 112,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

