MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,924. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $196.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

