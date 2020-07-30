Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.38.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,087. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

