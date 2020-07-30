McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGRC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.80. 8,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,209. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

