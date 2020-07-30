Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.62-3.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.62-3.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,725,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Insiders sold a total of 579,092 shares of company stock valued at $66,360,609 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.