Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBIN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $545.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

