Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $79.11. 303,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

