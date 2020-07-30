Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

