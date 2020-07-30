Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million.

Shares of MRBK opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 3,360 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.