Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MIK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.71. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

