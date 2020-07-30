Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 414,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

