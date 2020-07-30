Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Retirement Network grew its position in Avangrid by 18.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 18,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,075. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

