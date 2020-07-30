Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 12,938 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Total were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

