Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 69,348 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $18,928,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of SPH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 2,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,397. The stock has a market cap of $807.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

