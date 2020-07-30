Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,620,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,803,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 162,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,788. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

