Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 799,475 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 799,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,021. The stock has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

