Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 987,690 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 332,909 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 167,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 288,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,616. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

