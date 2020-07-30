Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,073 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,530. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

