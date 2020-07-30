Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,235 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Plains GP worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

PAGP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 245,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,117. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

