Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MPC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

