Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $23.60 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272,301 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

