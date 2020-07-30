Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $16.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.34. 1,488,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

