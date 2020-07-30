Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.15 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 327.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,044 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

