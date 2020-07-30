Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,142 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 210,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.13%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

