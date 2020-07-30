Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $4,401,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 58,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

