Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 300,000 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 198.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.37% of The GEO Group worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 24,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

