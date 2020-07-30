Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 821,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.19% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 66,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 304,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

WES traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 26,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,529. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

