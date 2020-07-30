Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 100,770 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,770 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 160,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

