Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 112,573 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,573 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 702,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,858. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

