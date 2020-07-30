Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 77,548 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,548 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. 364,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

