MintCoin (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.48 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $551.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

