Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,764,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

