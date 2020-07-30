Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 454,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

