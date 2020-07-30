Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at UBS Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

