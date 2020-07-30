Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.37) target price (down previously from GBX 395 ($4.86)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 292.40 ($3.60). 2,102,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.