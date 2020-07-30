Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SunTrust Banks

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 793,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,493. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

