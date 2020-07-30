Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Morningstar worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,714,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $1,695,858.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $206,170.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,501,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,970,321.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,629 shares of company stock worth $29,829,609 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.41. 3,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,218. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

