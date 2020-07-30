Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.59

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.59, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $206,170.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,501,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,970,321.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,829,609 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

